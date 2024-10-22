Menu

Canada

Solar panel project outside Taber repurposes orphan well sites

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 8:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Solar panel project outside Taber re-purposes orphan well sites'
Solar panel project outside Taber re-purposes orphan well sites
An organization recognizing Canada’s leaders in sustainability declared RenuWell Energy Solutions’ solar panel project the first runner up in its Top 25 Sustainability Projects. Jordan Prentice reports.
A project by RenuWell Energy Solutions in partnership with the MD of Taber, Alta., has repurposed land destroyed by abandoned oil wells, covering it with solar panels.

Clean50 awarded the energy company a second-place ranking in its list of Top 25 Sustainability Projects completed across Canada in the last 25 years.

RenuWell currently has two active projects in the Taber area, each producing enough electricity to power up to 250 homes.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

