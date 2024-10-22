Solar panel project outside Taber repurposes orphan well sites

Send this page to someone via email

A project by RenuWell Energy Solutions in partnership with the MD of Taber, Alta., has repurposed land destroyed by abandoned oil wells, covering it with solar panels.

Clean50 awarded the energy company a second-place ranking in its list of Top 25 Sustainability Projects completed across Canada in the last 25 years.

RenuWell currently has two active projects in the Taber area, each producing enough electricity to power up to 250 homes.

Watch the video above for the full story.