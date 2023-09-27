Solar panel array to be built in Saskatoon as part of SaskTel pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

222 solar panels will be set up in southwest Saskatoon as part of a SaskTel pilot project to test the long-term feasibility of solar energy.

The Crown corporation made the announcement Wednesday, saying it wants to see if electrical costs could be offset while reducing its environmental footprint.

The solar array will be installed at the SaskTel Wire Centre and is expected to generate 128,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year.

“As Saskatchewan’s largest communications provider, we require significant amounts of electricity to power our cell sites, pedestals, and other facilities that bring connectivity to our customers across the province,” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO.

“This pilot project is a measured step that will allow us to evaluate the feasibility of solar as a supplementary power source.”

Work begins in October to build the array, with it set to be in service by the end of the year.

“While potential cost-savings and reduction of our environmental footprint are some of the drivers behind this pilot project, we are also interested to learn if solar power generation may help improve the resiliency of our network in rural and remote areas.”