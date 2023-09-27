Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Solar panel array to be built in Saskatoon as part of SaskTel pilot project

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:59 pm
A solar panel array will be built in Saskatoon with it expected to run by the end of 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A solar panel array will be built in Saskatoon with it expected to run by the end of 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

222 solar panels will be set up in southwest Saskatoon as part of a SaskTel pilot project to test the long-term feasibility of solar energy.

The Crown corporation made the announcement Wednesday, saying it wants to see if electrical costs could be offset while reducing its environmental footprint.

The solar array will be installed at the SaskTel Wire Centre and is expected to generate 128,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year.

Click to play video: 'Cowessess First Nation’s solar facility near Regina now up and running'
Cowessess First Nation’s solar facility near Regina now up and running

“As Saskatchewan’s largest communications provider, we require significant amounts of electricity to power our cell sites, pedestals, and other facilities that bring connectivity to our customers across the province,” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This pilot project is a measured step that will allow us to evaluate the feasibility of solar as a supplementary power source.”

Work begins in October to build the array, with it set to be in service by the end of the year.

“While potential cost-savings and reduction of our environmental footprint are some of the drivers behind this pilot project, we are also interested to learn if solar power generation may help improve the resiliency of our network in rural and remote areas.”

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsElectricitySolar PowerSaskTelCrown Corporation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices