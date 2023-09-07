Incentive imbalance? Alberta municipalities differ on solar panel installation rewards

Send this page to someone via email

Skyrocketing utility costs, including electricity, have some Alberta homeowners weighing an investment in residential solar panels, but the incentives offered vary from town-to-town and city-to-city.

The estimated cost for most home installations range from about $10,000 to $20,000, but financing options are readily available and some municipalities are taking steps to alleviate the initial burden.

In Calgary, the city’s clean energy improvement program will cover up to 10 per cent of project costs, up to a maximum of $5,000.

Residents of the town of Banff may be eligible for grants of up to $15,000.

The City of Medicine Hat currently offers a rebate of up to $1,000.

Edmontonians were offered up to $4,000 per home as part of the climate solar program, but the provincial capital is no longer accepting new applications.

Calgarian Noel Keough purchased solar panels back in February and estimates the new system will pay for itself in less than a decade.

“Through the summer we’ll be getting rebates,” explained Keough. “Every month of the year we’ll be saving money.”

In addition to municipal incentives, the federal government offers up to $5,000 of coverage through the Greener Homes grant to those who install solar panels. The grant is only offered to those who have not previously received the funding for other projects.

Those considering a move to solar panels should not expect any rebates from the province at this time.

“The province does not currently offer any incentives for residential solar installations,” said the ministry of affordability and utilities in a statement to Global News. ‘We are looking at all aspects of renewable energy here in Alberta and want to make sure we find the best solutions for Albertans in terms of reliability and affordability for their electricity needs.”

City of Calgary officials confirm plans for a new incentive program, that would likely begin in 2025, is currently being explored.

— with files from Global News’ Sarah Offin