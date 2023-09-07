Menu

Environment

New questions for wind, solar in Alberta create more confusion for industry: advocate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 2:10 pm
Click to play video: '$33B and 24,000 jobs could be lost in Alberta’s renewables pause: Pembina Institute'
$33B and 24,000 jobs could be lost in Alberta’s renewables pause: Pembina Institute
The Pembina Institute, a clean energy think tank, estimates Alberta's moratorium on approving new renewable energy projects could put up to $33-billion and 24,000 job years at risk, but the United Conservative government argues it's not true. Provincial affairs reporter Saif Kaisar has the details – Aug 24, 2023
A renewable energy group says new requirements for wind and solar projects create further problems for a booming industry that government policy has already slowed.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Utilities Commission released a series of information requests those proposing new projects will be required to answer.

Jorden Dye of the Business Renewables Centre says some of those questions are reasonable and are already part of the approval process.

But he says others seem arbitrary.

He asks how regulators will judge whether a project imposes on a pristine viewscape.

Trending Now

He says it’s not clear how much weight the new requirements will be given.

Dye says the renewables industry is being singled out and that the six-month approval pause on new renewable projects imposed by the United Conservative government has already increased costs for developers.

UCP Wind Renewable Energy Solar Energy solar Wind energy Alberta Utilities Commission renewable United Conservative Government
© 2023 The Canadian Press

