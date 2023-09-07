New questions for wind, solar in Alberta create more confusion for industry: advocate

Send this page to someone via email

A renewable energy group says new requirements for wind and solar projects create further problems for a booming industry that government policy has already slowed.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Utilities Commission released a series of information requests those proposing new projects will be required to answer.

Jorden Dye of the Business Renewables Centre says some of those questions are reasonable and are already part of the approval process.

But he says others seem arbitrary.

He asks how regulators will judge whether a project imposes on a pristine viewscape.

He says it’s not clear how much weight the new requirements will be given.

Dye says the renewables industry is being singled out and that the six-month approval pause on new renewable projects imposed by the United Conservative government has already increased costs for developers.