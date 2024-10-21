Menu

Early voting begins in final week of Saskatchewan election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2024 2:09 pm
Elections Sask will offer voters six days to cast their ballot. View image in full screen
Elections Sask will offer voters six days to cast their ballot. Global News
Saskatchewan residents can vote early for five days starting Tuesday in the lead-up to the Oct. 28 provincial election.

Chief electoral officer Michael Boda says Voting Week is meant to make it convenient for eligible voters to cast their ballots early.

He says there are more than 880 voting locations spread across 61 ridings, open nine hours per day for the first five days and for 11 hours on election day.

Hey says more than 32,000 voters have chosen to cast their ballots by mail, down from the last election held in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boda says Elections Saskatchewan will also have mobile polls open at personal care homes for residents who aren’t able to leave their facilities.

He says there are about 810,000 registered voters in Saskatchewan.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

