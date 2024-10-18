Toronto police arrest man, teen in connection to weekend shooting at Jewish school

See more sharing options

Toronto police say two suspects have been arrested in a weekend shooting that targeted a Jewish school in the city’s north end.

Police say a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges, including the possession of an unauthorized loaded firearm and the discharge of a restricted firearm.

Police allege the two shot at Bais Chaya Mushka girls’ school on Oct. 12, and while no one was harmed, a school window was shattered.

Bais Chaya Mushka was also the target of another attack in May, and Deputy Chief Robert Johnson says investigators are working to find out if the two shootings are linked.

He says police are investigating to determine if the shooting was motivated by hate, but could not confirm a motive as of Thursday.

Johnson says the safety of the city’s Jewish community remains a top priority for Toronto police, and the force will have a strong presence in Jewish neighborhoods for as long as needed.