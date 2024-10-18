Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police arrest man, teen in connection to weekend shooting at Jewish school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We need action’: Toronto Jewish community calls for RCMP to step in after girls school targeted'
‘We need action’: Toronto Jewish community calls for RCMP to step in after girls school targeted
'We need action': Toronto Jewish community calls for RCMP to step in after girls school targeted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say two suspects have been arrested in a weekend shooting that targeted a Jewish school in the city’s north end.

Police say a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges, including the possession of an unauthorized loaded firearm and the discharge of a restricted firearm.

Police allege the two shot at Bais Chaya Mushka girls’ school on Oct. 12, and while no one was harmed, a school window was shattered.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bais Chaya Mushka was also the target of another attack in May, and Deputy Chief Robert Johnson says investigators are working to find out if the two shootings are linked.

Click to play video: 'Jewish girls school in Toronto shot at overnight, being investigated: police'
Jewish girls school in Toronto shot at overnight, being investigated: police
Trending Now

He says police are investigating to determine if the shooting was motivated by hate, but could not confirm a motive as of Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson says the safety of the city’s Jewish community remains a top priority for Toronto police, and the force will have a strong presence in Jewish neighborhoods for as long as needed.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices