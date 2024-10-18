Fire at Toronto home spreads to 2 others, electric vehicle also caught in blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto fire officials say a home in the city’s Beaches neighbourhood caught fire early Friday and that the blaze had spread to two other homes as well as to an electric vehicle.

Officials said the fire started at around 3:40 a.m. at a home on Kippendavie Avenue, near Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue.

Steven Darling, the city’s division commander with Toronto fire, said in an update just before 7 a.m. that the fire has now been contained to the original home.

“We’re just battling some hidden fires within the ceilings,” Darling said.

He added it is not yet known where exactly the fire started.

The fire had spread to two adjacent homes. It also spread to an electric vehicle, fire officials said.

After some initial searches, Darling said there are no injuries to any civilians or firefighters.

Darling said in total, there were nine people evacuated from all three homes. Five people were able to escape safely from the initial home that caught fire.