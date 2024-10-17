Tiki-themed party boat sinks in Vancouver’s False Creek

Send this page to someone via email

The management of Vancouver’s marine sector is back in the spotlight after a tiki-themed party boat became the latest wreck in False Creek.

Crews were on scene Thursday dealing with the Island Oasis, which could be seen beached and on its side in the urban waterway.

The vessel, owned by Mirage Cruises, was advertised as giving passengers the experience of exploring the stunning natural beauty of North and West Vancouver, Coal Harbour and Stanley Park.

0:40 Work underway to save a boat sinking at False Creek dock

“I’d see it all the time, it’s a great little boat,” False Creek resident Mark Kandborg said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is like the eighth wreck I have seen in the last year or two. They are almost outnumbering the boats that are afloat.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Its owner, who declined an interview, told Global News he had been anchoring the boat in False Creek since the Mosquito Creek Marina in North Vancouver, where he used to moor it, shut down earlier this year.

He said he’s been unable to find another marina with availability.

1:50 Safety concerns after boat fire in Vancouver’s False Creek

The salvage company that’s been hired to recover the boat says it is an all-too-familiar story.

“I really feel for him. I’ve felt it with my own boats, too — there’s a real lack of infrastructure in Vancouver,” said James Brickenden, owner of Atlas Marine.

“There’s waiting lists for any kind of moorage, you can’t find a place to put your boat and especially with Mosquito Creek — that was one of our biggest marinas.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police said they believe the vessel ran aground and sank on Wednesday as a result of being improperly anchored during high winds.

“We are not conducting a criminal investigation. This boat had exceeded the maximum allowable stay in False Creek and members of our Marine Unit were in the process of taking enforcement action to have it removed.

Brickenden said the plan is to use a crane to refloat the boat and return it to its owner. He added there was little to no fuel onboard.

The Coast Guard has deployed a containment boom around the boat to catch any oil and gas that may leak from the Island Oasis.

The City of Vancouver said the vessel did not have a permit to anchor in False Creek.