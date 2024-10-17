Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan political leaders back on campaign trail after election debate

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Political Analyst Ken Coates shares his thoughts on the latest election campaign stories'
Political Analyst Ken Coates shares his thoughts on the latest election campaign stories
Political Analyst Ken Coates joined our Moises Canales-Lavigne to discuss some of the key election campaign talking points so far, including party platforms and scandals.
Saskatchewan’s main political leaders are back on the campaign trail Thursday after hammering each other in a televised debate.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is set to make an announcement in Moose Jaw.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck is to make stops in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

During Wednesday night’s debate, Beck emphasized her plan to make life more affordable and said people deserve better than an out-of-touch Saskatchewan Party government.

Moe said his party wants to lower taxes and put money back into people’s pockets.

Election day is Oct. 28.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan NDP address education promises in election campaign'
Saskatchewan NDP address education promises in election campaign
© 2024 The Canadian Press

