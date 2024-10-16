Menu

Politics

NDP and Saskatchewan Party leaders face off in debate tonight ahead of Oct. 28 vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
In this composite image made from two file photographs, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, left, and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck are shown during press conferences in Regina, both taken Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
In this composite image made from two file photographs, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, left, and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck are shown during press conferences in Regina, both taken Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY/JJF
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck are scheduled to participate in a televised debate this evening.

It’s the only debate of the campaign leading up to Election Day on Oct. 28.

Beck has spent much of the campaign focused on health care, and yesterday, she told a news conference that if she becomes premier, she would hire 800 health-care workers in areas that need them most.

She previously announced an NDP government would spend $1.1 billion on health care over four years.

Moe has said he would broaden the health-care plan his government announced two years ago and also said yesterday he would continue withholding federal carbon levy payments to Ottawa on home heating.

Beck said she would be prepared to withhold carbon levy payments, too, but noted Moe hasn’t gotten a better deal with the federal government on securing an alternative to a consumer-based carbon levy.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

