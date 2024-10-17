Sidney Crosby spawns some historic social media posts after reaching 1,600 points

Send this page to someone via email

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby joined rare company on Wednesday night as he became just the 10th player in NHL history to record 1,600 career regular-season points.

Crosby’s assist on a Bryan Rust power-play goal at the 11:01 mark of the first period of the Penguins’ 6-5 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres pushed him over the line.

The Penguins centre and star forward from Cole Harbour, N.S., becomes the first player since another Pittsburgh legend, Jaromir Jagr, to accomplish the feat, as the Czechia native accomplished it on Oct. 6, 2011. Jagr, who had left the Steel City a decade earlier, retired after having recorded 1,921 points.

Sid the Kid’s former teammate Mario Lemieux is also on the list with 1,723 career points, as are Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Mark Messier (1,887), Gordie Howe (1,850), Ron Francis (1,798), Marcel Dionne (1,771), Steve Yzerman (1,755) and Joe Sakic (1,641).

Crosby is the fifth fastest player in NHL history to make the mark as he did so in 1,277 games. Amazingly, it only took the Great One 667 games to get there, while Lemieux accomplished the feat in 812 games. Dionne (1,164) and Jagr (1,274) were also quicker.

In total, Crosby recorded a goal and two assists on Wednesday night, leaving him with 1,602 points, and only needing 39 to pass Sakic on the career scoring list.

Another Penguin also reached a milestone on Wednesday as Evgeni Malkin scored his 500th career goal. Crosby and Malkin join former Edmonton Oilers Gretzky and Jari Kurri as the only teammates to record 500 goals while still playing together.

A duo for the ages 💪 Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are in legendary company 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jOSiDgufUf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2024

Crosby made the assist on Malkin’s 500th goal, but after the game, as the Penguins pair were showing off their pucks for the cameras, the Canadian asked his longtime teammate what would happen with the puck if he had made his 1,600th assist on Malkin’s 500th goal.

Sidney Crosby is asking the important questions 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cvR7ms8CiK — nhlpens (@nhlpens) October 17, 2024

Crosby, who famously hails from Cole Harbour, received accolades from many, including another hockey star from Nova Scotia.

Congrats to the 2nd best player to come out of Nova Scotia on 1,600 pts. 👍 https://t.co/H6sxqXWXBU — Al MacInnis (@AMacInnis2) October 17, 2024

The Penguins forward capped off the night by scoring the winning goal in overtime, which brought back many sour memories for at least one Sabres fan.

16 years after the 2008 Winter classic, 14 years since the 2010 Olympics, and we're still watching Sidney Crosby kill us in overtime. — Eric 🤘 (@CoolLikeHanSolo) October 17, 2024

The momentous night spawned plenty of other praise on social media, including some pretty poor but at the same time amazing Photoshop work.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin! A Work of Art! #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/6VL4z9aiHK — Stone Cold Sid (@StoneColdSid) October 17, 2024

It also sparked an interesting debate about where Crosby stands among the all-time legends.