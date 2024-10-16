Police in B.C. concerned about motorcycle riders ’tilting’ their licence plates

Police in B.C. are expressing concern about an ongoing practice by some irresponsible motorbike riders to obscure their licence plates.
The practice is called plate tilting, where the rider bends their plate to obscure it.
“People who do a lot of aftermarket modifications, are also often tied to really aggressive riding behaviour,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with the BC Highway Patrol said.
“Look, when you’re a motorcyclist, at the end of the day if you’re riding really aggressively, you could be the one to die or get really hurt. It’s in your best interest to slow down and obey the law, even when it comes to your plates.”
Video recently captured by Global News in Kelowna showed a motorcycle rider weaving through traffic and speeding along the highway with their licence plate tilted up and obscured.
Police said the fines for obscuring a licence plate range from $109 to $230, and if they decide the vehicle isn’t roadworthy, it can be towed on the spot.
