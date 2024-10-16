Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says feds, provinces must work together to tackle productivity crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on Wednesday April 10, 2024. Canada's economic productivity crisis can only be solved if the federal and provincial governments come together to address issues like major project approvals and inter-provincial trade barriers, Alberta's premier said Wednesday. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on Wednesday April 10, 2024. Canada's economic productivity crisis can only be solved if the federal and provincial governments come together to address issues like major project approvals and inter-provincial trade barriers, Alberta's premier said Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s economic productivity crisis can only be solved if the federal and provincial governments come together to address issues like major project approvals and inter-provincial trade barriers, Alberta’s premier said Wednesday.

Danielle Smith made the remarks in Calgary at a national conference on productivity, a term which describes how much an economy produces per hour worked.

Canada’s lagging productivity record has been in the spotlight in recent months. Earlier this year, senior deputy Bank of Canada governor Carolyn Rogers called it an “emergency,” saying that in 2022, Canadian productivity was 71 per cent of that of the U.S. and that Canada lags behind its G7 peers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta has the highest economic productivity of all the provinces, thanks to its oil and gas sector which — along with utilities and mining — has among the highest productivity level of any industry.

Story continues below advertisement

But the productivity of the oil and gas sector has declined by an average of 0.5 per cent annually since 2019, according to a recent report by TD Economics.

Smith said the sector, like others in Canada, has suffered from too many regulatory roadblocks and onerous red tape, as well as too many barriers to the free movement of goods and services between jurisdictions.

Click to play video: 'AGLC bans B.C. wineries from shipping to Albertans if they want to sell in stores, restaurants'
AGLC bans B.C. wineries from shipping to Albertans if they want to sell in stores, restaurants
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices