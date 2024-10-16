Menu

Crime

Edmonton collision leads to man being charged with dangerous driving causing death

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 16, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
The Dudley B. Menzies LRT Bridge over the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, October 12, 2024. View image in full screen
The Dudley B. Menzies LRT Bridge over the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Global News
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man who Edmonton police believe was hit by an electric dirt bike over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to the Dudley B. Menzies Bridge at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday after someone reported seeing an injured man. The bridge provides a walking path under the LRT bridge next to the High Level Bridge.

The man was taken to hospital but died of his injuries a short time later.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said an autopsy determined the man died of blunt force injuries and “the manner of death is accidental.”

Police said investigators believe the victim was hit by a Talaria Sting MX4 electric dirt bike and that the person riding the bike fled the scene without calling for help.

On Sunday, police arrested Johnathan Clarke, 25, and charged him with dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrians push back against e-scooters on Edmonton sidewalks'
Pedestrians push back against e-scooters on Edmonton sidewalks
