Man, 68, dies after being found injured on LRT footbridge in Edmonton’s river valley

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton homicide detectives are looking into the suspicious death of a senior found injured on an LRT bridge over the North Saskatchewan River on Friday night.

Police responded around 9:15 p.m. after getting a call about an injured man on the walking path attached to the underside of the Capital and Metro Line LRT’s Dudley B. Menzies Bridge, which runs parallel to the High Level Bridge.

EMS treated and took the 68-year-old man to hospital, where police said he died a short time later.

View image in full screen The Dudley B. Menzies LRT Bridge over the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Global News

“We are aware that there were numerous pedestrians and e-bike riders in the area at the time, and we are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with Edmonton Police Service homicide section.

Story continues below advertisement

“We also know that several of these people may have GoPro or similar cameras that were active at the time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“What may seem like insignificant video, may have captured valuable information for investigators and we encourage them to come forward.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "What may seem like insignificant video, may have captured valuable information for investigators and we encourage them to come forward."

As of Saturday afternoon, there was no word on if any suspects have been identified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, after the long weekend.

Anyone with information or video related to the death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.