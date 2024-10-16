IN PHOTOS: Columbus Blue Jackets raise banner in honour of Johnny Gaudreau at home opener

Send this page to someone via email

An emotional scene played out in Columbus on Tuesday night ahead of the Blue Jackets’ home opener against the Florida Panthers as the NHL club raised a banner to its arena rafters in honour of the late Johnny Gaudreau, also known as “Johnny Hockey.”

Gaudreau’s wife Meredith walked out onto the ice to watch the banner be raised as family and loved ones watched on. Players on both the Blue Jackets and Panthers tapped their sticks on the ice to mark the moment and the impact of the emotional event was clear to see on some players’ faces.

Gaudreau, 31, spent years as a star forward for the Calgary Flames before signing a contract with the Blue Jackets in the summer of 2022. The young father said he made the decision to be closer to his extended family. He and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed while riding their bicycles in New Jersey on Aug. 29 when they were hit by a vehicle that police suspect was driven by an impaired driver.

The two died the night before their sister Katie’s wedding and news of their deaths shocked the hockey world.

2:00 ‘He was everything’: Gaudreau brothers tearfully mourned at funeral

For warmups ahead of Tuesday’s game, Blue Jackets and Panthers players wore jerseys with Gaudreau’s name and jersey number on them.

In a recorded message played shortly before the game started, Meredith Gaudreau said she did not want “anyone to be sad.”

“I want you all to be inspired by the life that John lived. That means love your family first and foremost, and when it’s time to drop the puck let’s love the game that John loved.”

Ahead of the puck drop for Tuesday night’s game, the Blue Jackets only sent four skaters to the ice so that the left wing, Gaudreau’s position, would be empty to start. After the puck dropped, Columbus forward Sean Monahan passed the puck to Florida forward Sam Bennett and then players on both teams stood still for 13 seconds — the same number that appeared on the jersey Gaudreau wore. Monahan and Bennett had been Gaudreau’s teammates when he played with the Flames.

Throughout his career, Gaudreau electrified hockey fans with his offensive skills on the ice. Despite being shorter and lighter than most professional hockey players, Gaudreau overcame the odds and put up huge numbers of goals and assists in the NHL.

— with files from The Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds