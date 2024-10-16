Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

IN PHOTOS: Columbus Blue Jackets raise banner in honour of Johnny Gaudreau at home opener

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 16, 2024 11:44 am
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE: A banner was raised at the Columbus Blue Jackets' arena on Tuesday night to honour the late Johnny Gaudreau.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An emotional scene played out in Columbus on Tuesday night ahead of the Blue Jackets’ home opener against the Florida Panthers as the NHL club raised a banner to its arena rafters in honour of the late Johnny Gaudreau, also known as “Johnny Hockey.”

Gaudreau’s wife Meredith walked out onto the ice to watch the banner be raised as family and loved ones watched on. Players on both the Blue Jackets and Panthers tapped their sticks on the ice to mark the moment and the impact of the emotional event was clear to see on some players’ faces.

Gaudreau, 31, spent years as a star forward for the Calgary Flames before signing a contract with the Blue Jackets in the summer of 2022. The young father said he made the decision to be closer to his extended family. He and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed while riding their bicycles in New Jersey on Aug. 29 when they were hit by a vehicle that police suspect was driven by an impaired driver.

Story continues below advertisement

The two died the night before their sister Katie’s wedding and news of their deaths shocked the hockey world.

Click to play video: '‘He was everything’: Gaudreau brothers tearfully mourned at funeral'
‘He was everything’: Gaudreau brothers tearfully mourned at funeral

For warmups ahead of Tuesday’s game, Blue Jackets and Panthers players wore jerseys with Gaudreau’s name and jersey number on them.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a recorded message played shortly before the game started, Meredith Gaudreau said she did not want “anyone to be sad.”

“I want you all to be inspired by the life that John lived. That means love your family first and foremost, and when it’s time to drop the puck let’s love the game that John loved.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames fans mourn Johnny Gaudreau'
Calgary Flames fans mourn Johnny Gaudreau
Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the puck drop for Tuesday night’s game, the Blue Jackets only sent four skaters to the ice so that the left wing, Gaudreau’s position, would be empty to start. After the puck dropped, Columbus forward Sean Monahan passed the puck to Florida forward Sam Bennett and then players on both teams stood still for 13 seconds — the same number that appeared on the jersey Gaudreau wore. Monahan and Bennett had been Gaudreau’s teammates when he played with the Flames.

Trending Now

Throughout his career, Gaudreau electrified hockey fans with his offensive skills on the ice. Despite being shorter and lighter than most professional hockey players, Gaudreau overcame the odds and put up huge numbers of goals and assists in the NHL.

You can view photos from the Blue Jackets’ home opener on Tuesday night in the gallery below:

  • Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau's family watches a #13 banner being raised during a ceremony before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

— with files from The Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices