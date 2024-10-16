Saskatchewan Green Party focuses on Indigenous voices ahead of election

Send this page to someone via email

The Indigenous community is stressing the importance of having a voice in provincial legislation as Saskatchewan nears election night.

And while all parties recognize the importance of having Indigenous representation, some appear to be doing more to address it than others.

“Indigenous Peoples make up 17 per cent of the population, so we need to be able to see that represented in our government,” said Aly Bear, a candidate for chief of the FSIN.

Historically, Indigenous people have largely been excluded from having a voice in provincial legislation – something Bear hopes changes quickly.

“When we talk about truth and reconciliation and the TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) calls to action, that’s a part of it. Being able to be represented at these tables to make sure that we are addressing the issues from an Indigenous perspective,” Bear said about government representation.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to parties having Indigenous representation, the Green Party sits above the rest.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Twenty-seven of its 58 candidates are Indigenous or First Nation.

“I have lived a life that was unrepresented, and I have lived a life that had no voice,” said Alesha Bruce, the Green Party candidate for Saskatchewan Rivers. “I’m here to possibly make a difference in a refreshing new way.”

Naomi Hunter, the leader of the Green Party, sees this as an opportunity for change and to set a precedent for future generations.

“Imagine being Alesha when she was a little girl and you haven’t seen anyone who looks like you as mayor,” Hunter said. “You haven’t seen anyone who looks like you as a judge. You haven’t seen anyone who looks like you as an MLA.

“How powerful is it for a small child, in situations that are incredibly difficult, to be able to look up and see an entire political party where half the candidates are Indigenous or Métis.”

Hunter said the Green Party has adopted a new framework called “the rights of Mother Earth,” consisting of Indigenous principles and consulting elders on various topics.

Both the Progress Party and Progressive Conservative Party say they are running one Indigenous candidate each. Global News reached out to all parties for confirmation on Indigenous candidates and did not hear back by deadline.