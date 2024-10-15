Menu

Traffic

Alberta truck driver fined, ticketed for hitting Abbotsford overpass

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 15, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overpass strike slows traffic in Abbotsford'
Overpass strike slows traffic in Abbotsford
Traffic on Highway 1 through Abbotsford slowed to a crawl Friday afternoon after a truck carrying a pre-fabricated home hit the overpass at No. 3 Road.
A truck driver involved in an overpass strike in Abbotsford, B.C., last week has been handed a fine and a ticket.

The truck, an Alberta-based carrier with a licensed load, was driving westbound in the left lane of Highway 1 carrying a modular home when it struck the No. 3 Road overpass.

The Ministry of Transportation said there was only superficial damage to the overpass but it did cause a traffic jam.

On Tuesday, B.C. Highway Patrol said the driver was issued a ticket of $368 for driving without due care and attention and given six points on their licence.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Department of the Ministry of Transportation is also investigating.

Sponsored content

AdChoices