Alberta truck driver fined, ticketed for hitting Abbotsford overpass

Send this page to someone via email

A truck driver involved in an overpass strike in Abbotsford, B.C., last week has been handed a fine and a ticket.

The truck, an Alberta-based carrier with a licensed load, was driving westbound in the left lane of Highway 1 carrying a modular home when it struck the No. 3 Road overpass.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Ministry of Transportation said there was only superficial damage to the overpass but it did cause a traffic jam.

On Tuesday, B.C. Highway Patrol said the driver was issued a ticket of $368 for driving without due care and attention and given six points on their licence.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Department of the Ministry of Transportation is also investigating.