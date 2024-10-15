Alberta truck driver fined, ticketed for hitting Abbotsford overpass

A truck driver involved in an overpass strike in Abbotsford, B.C., last week has been handed a fine and a ticket.
The truck, an Alberta-based carrier with a licensed load, was driving westbound in the left lane of Highway 1 carrying a modular home when it struck the No. 3 Road overpass.
The Ministry of Transportation said there was only superficial damage to the overpass but it did cause a traffic jam.
On Tuesday, B.C. Highway Patrol said the driver was issued a ticket of $368 for driving without due care and attention and given six points on their licence.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Department of the Ministry of Transportation is also investigating.
