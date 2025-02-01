Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two Quebec motorists die in separate overnight accidents, one man arrested

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted February 1, 2025 10:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mother calling for all cars to have anti-impairment devices'
Mother calling for all cars to have anti-impairment devices
A mother who lost her daughter in an accident with an impaired driver is calling for all cars to have an anti0impairment device. Mason DePatie shares her story – Jul 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two Quebec motorists died in separate accidents on the province’s roads Friday night and one man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving causing death, police said.

The Sureté du Quebec said the first deadly accident took place in the Regional Municipality of St. Cliche, in the Beauce region, where a driver lost control of their vehicle.

It rolled off the roadway, flipped and crashed in nearby woods.The male driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, while a passenger was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Sureté du Quebec said the second person died in a separate two car collision between a truck and car on Highway 132 near the town of L’Ile Verte, located in the Lower St. Lawrence region.

Police said the driver of the truck allegedly crossed the lane and slammed head on into the car driven by a woman in her twenties, who was rushed to hospital and later died. The victim was not identified.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police said the driver of the truck was seriously injured with non-life-threatening injuries and also arrested for impaired driving. The truck driver’s female passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Sureté du Quebec’s investigation of the impaired driving causing death incident continues. Traffic was halted on Route 132 for several hours, TVA Nouvelles and La Presse Canadienne reported.

Sponsored content

AdChoices