Two Quebec motorists die in separate overnight accidents, one man arrested

Two Quebec motorists died in separate accidents on the province’s roads Friday night and one man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving causing death, police said.

The Sureté du Quebec said the first deadly accident took place in the Regional Municipality of St. Cliche, in the Beauce region, where a driver lost control of their vehicle.

It rolled off the roadway, flipped and crashed in nearby woods.The male driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, while a passenger was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Sureté du Quebec said the second person died in a separate two car collision between a truck and car on Highway 132 near the town of L’Ile Verte, located in the Lower St. Lawrence region.

Police said the driver of the truck allegedly crossed the lane and slammed head on into the car driven by a woman in her twenties, who was rushed to hospital and later died. The victim was not identified.

Provincial police said the driver of the truck was seriously injured with non-life-threatening injuries and also arrested for impaired driving. The truck driver’s female passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Sureté du Quebec’s investigation of the impaired driving causing death incident continues. Traffic was halted on Route 132 for several hours, TVA Nouvelles and La Presse Canadienne reported.