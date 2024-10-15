Ontario government to waive fees for stillbirth registration, offers commemorative document

Send this page to someone via email

In the past, Ontarians who went through a stillbirth were required to pay $37 in fees for registration of the event but the Ford government announced Tuesday that it was lifting the fees.

There are around 1,500 stillbirths per year in Ontario, and in each case, people paid $22 for registration of the stillbirth as well as a $15 search fee but that will no longer be the case, according to the province.

The province also announced that it will be offering a commemorative document in remembrance of the stillborn children.

“A stillbirth is a heartbreaking experience for any family,” Todd McCarthy, minister of public and business service delivery and procurement, stated in a release.

“We are standing by our grieving families by providing this commemorative document and easing administrative and financial burdens during what is already an extraordinarily difficult time.”

In the release, the Ford government noted it was the first province to waive the fees. Those who live in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba can also acquire such documents.

The province noted that it developed the “commemorative document and the process changes were developed in consultation with parents and families who have experienced the loss of a child due to stillbirth, as well as professionals providing support for impacted families.”

The province made the announcement on Oct. 15, as it is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. October is also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

