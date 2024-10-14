Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Parents, students mark 1-year anniversary of Port Coquitlam school’s fiery destruction

By Simon Little & Andrea Macpherson Global News
Posted October 14, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parents and students still anxiously waiting Hazel Trembath rebuild one year later'
Parents and students still anxiously waiting Hazel Trembath rebuild one year later
WATCH: Monday marks one year since Hazel Trembath Elementary burned down. The site of the Port Coquitlam school now sits empty. Global News spoke with parents and students about the anxious wait for news on what happens next. Alissa Thibault reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Students and parents in Port Coquitlam, B.C., gathered Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of their school burning to the ground.

Hazel Trembath Elementary was destroyed by a massive early morning fire on Oct. 14, 2023.

An RCMP investigation concluded the fire was both human-caused and criminal in nature, though no one has been charged.

Since the fire, the school’s 250 students have been commuting 20 minutes by bus to the Winslow Centre for class.

Click to play video: 'Families want answers about Hazel Trembath Elementary’s future'
Families want answers about Hazel Trembath Elementary’s future

Parents say the temporary fix does not replace the school they once loved, and that they’re frustrated with the lack of a timeline to rebuild Hazel Trembath.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“A year has passed and we’re being promised a new school but nothing formal has been given so we have no dates, no idea of when our kids will return to their community,” parent Alaina Milicevic told Global News.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’ve actually kind of gotten used to getting on the bus but I still miss having the three playgrounds,” added Grade 3 student Abigail Castirllon.

“In Winslow, we only have one tiny playground.”

On Monday, armed with T-shirts, cookies and a massive thank-you card, the school community visited Port Coquitlam Fire Hall No. 1 as to express gratitude to the firefighters who fought long and hard to save the school.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices