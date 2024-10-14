Menu

Canada

Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No timeline for when libraries could reopen in Calgary after cyberattack'
No timeline for when libraries could reopen in Calgary after cyberattack
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 13, 2024) Public libraries across Calgary remained closed over the Thanksgiving long weekend after a cyberattack closed all locations on Friday, Oct. 11. Drew Stremick has more why hackers may have chosen CPL as its target.
All Calgary Public Library locations have been closed due to a cybersecurity breach.

The library posted the news on its website, stating the closures took effect as of 5 p.m. Friday.

The post says that in addition to the closures, all servers and library computer access are being turned off.

No further details on the incident were provided, but the post says the library and its security team are working diligently to determine the scope of the breach and that more information will be provided when it’s available.

Earlier this spring, a hacker demanded ransom money after obtaining data from a server used by libraries throughout British Columbia, but a system manager said the leak was limited and no ransom was paid.

A cybersecurity incident also disrupted Toronto Public Library services late last year, and forensic investigators found the hackers stole the personal information of current and former staff members.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

