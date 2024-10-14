Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach

Send this page to someone via email

All Calgary Public Library locations have been closed due to a cybersecurity breach.

The library posted the news on its website, stating the closures took effect as of 5 p.m. Friday.

The post says that in addition to the closures, all servers and library computer access are being turned off.

No further details on the incident were provided, but the post says the library and its security team are working diligently to determine the scope of the breach and that more information will be provided when it’s available.

Earlier this spring, a hacker demanded ransom money after obtaining data from a server used by libraries throughout British Columbia, but a system manager said the leak was limited and no ransom was paid.

A cybersecurity incident also disrupted Toronto Public Library services late last year, and forensic investigators found the hackers stole the personal information of current and former staff members.