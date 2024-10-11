SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Boucher has 22 points for Raptors in loss to Wiz

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2024 10:35 pm
1 min read
WASHINGTON – Chris Boucher scored 22 points for the Toronto Raptors in a 113-95 pre-season loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Boucher, who grew up in Montreal, added seven rebounds. Scottie Barnes had 16 points and eight rebounds for Toronto.

Kyle Kuzma led the hometown Wizards with 22 points.

The Raptors fell to 1-1 in pre-season play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

