Colorado Avalanche claim Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have lost the services of goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, but he’s staying in the Central Division.

The division rival Colorado Avalanche claimed Kahkonen off waivers from the Jets on Friday.

We have claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. pic.twitter.com/Bei2wynxCn — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 11, 2024

The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $1-million free agent contract with Winnipeg over the summer after splitting last season between the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils.

The Jets placed him on waivers on Thursday, signaling Eric Comrie had won the backup goaltender job behind Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets started the season with three goalies as Hellebuyck had to leave the team temporarily earlier in the week for personal reasons, but returned in time to record a shutout in a season-opening win against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Avs are now carrying three goalies with Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen also on their 23-man roster.

If Kahkonen had cleared waivers it was expected he’d be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose. Instead, it leaves the Jets top minor league affiliate with only two young goalies.

The Moose will start their season on Saturday against the Iowa Wild with a goaltending duo that includes 21-year-old Thomas Milic and 20-year-old Domenic DiVincentiis.