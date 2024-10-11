Testimony wraps on first week of Toronto city councillor’s sexual assault trial

After three days of testimony, the first witness in the sexual assault case of longtime Toronto politician Michael Thompson finished a lengthy cross-examination in which she said the Scarbourgh councillor heavily encouraged alcohol consumption and made her increasingly uncomfortable.

Thompson, 64, was charged with two counts of sexual assault in September of 2022, following a long weekend cottage getaway in Muskoka. The city councillor, who was re-elected about a month after the charges became public, has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, Crown attorney Mareike Newhouse laid out the case against Thompson in an Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge. Allegations included that he performed a massage that was sexual in nature on one woman and that he forced himself on a second woman.

During Newhouse’s overview, she said the second complainant was severely intoxicated and had gaps in her memory, but clearly remembers telling Thompson she said “no.”

Both of the complainants’ identities are protected by a publication ban, along with the identity of a third woman who was also a guest at the cottage over the long weekend in 2022.

That woman was called by the Crown first and has spent three days under questioning by Newhouse and Thompson’s lawyer, Leora Shemesh.

The witness, who was 22 at the time, said she met Thompson earlier in June of 2022 at a Yorkville art gallery and was given the impression that he was interested in acting as a mentor.

She testified that a weekend invitation to a Port Carling cottage getaway had come with the expectation of networking and meeting other people who might be able to help with her career. But soon after arriving at the cottage, the witness said she learned the only guest for the first two days would be Thompson’s friend, identified only as “Tracey” during the trial.

Over the first two days, the witness describes Thompson heavily encouraging alcohol consumption, which she said she complied with to fit in. The witness also stated that Tracey had brought marijuana that the three smoked, following which she said Thompson told her “feel free to get naked.”

The witness said it wasn’t the only time Thompson invited her to shed her clothing, saying on another occasion Tracey had taken off her top to sunbathe and Thompson again prompted her to “get naked.”

The witness also said she felt progressively uncomfortable over the weekend, including after Tracey departed, and two new female guests arrived. The witness said the other two women who arrived, who are the complainants in the case, also appeared to expect other people at the cottage when they arrived.

Thompson’s lawyer challenged the witness over several statements she made to police during the course of their investigation, that Thompson and Tracey had made her feel like she was being groomed for the purposes of sex trafficking and that Thompson was trying to have sex with her.

Shemesh asked why the woman remained in contact with Tracey for weeks following the long weekend, if she felt like she was acting like sex trafficker. The witness said she remained confused about their intentions, but it was on further reflection that she felt grooming techniques were being put to use on her.

The defence also questioned why the witness continued to take photos throughout the weekend, including posing for a photo after one of the two complainants allegedly told her that Thompson had digitally penetrated her during a dockside massage just hours earlier. The complainant responded that she felt safer and more comfortable around the two younger guests in the absence of Thompson.

The witness said she also sent text messages to Thompson following the long weekend, to test his sincerity in helping further her career. But she pushed back against Shemesh’s assertion she felt jealous of attention the councillor was paying to another female guest.

The witness also said that throughout the weekend, she felt like she was being coerced by Thompson, including when he gave her a massage with a massage gun in his room. “Michael would do this thing where he would encourage us all to feel how bouncy his bed is,” the witness said.

During her testimony, Thompson could be seen shaking his head in the courtroom, including when it was asserted he told the witness to take a photo of the two complainant posing in bikinis. The Scarborough Centre councillor has said little, aside from greetings as he enters and exits the Bracebridge courthouse.

On Wednesday while court wasn’t in session, Thompson attended Toronto’s city council meeting virtually. While he’s had many official roles stripped in the wake of the charges, including his ceremonial deputy mayor title, Mayor Olivia Chow appointed him to take part in the city’s FIFA World Cup steering committee.

Following the first day of the trial, Chow said she was satisfied to allow him to continue to take part in that role, noting he has lengthy experience in the city’s economic development file.

Speaking to reporters at the end of Friday’s session, Shemesh said she was satisfied with how the trial was proceeding and felt confident the heart of the issue was approaching.

Originally scheduled to take place over five days, the lengthy examination of the first witness has put the trial off schedule and its expected at least an additional three days will be added. Shemesh wouldn’t say if Thompson will testify on his own behalf, only saying “you’ll have to stay tuned.”

The trial resumes on Oct. 21.