Pellet-gun fired at Winnipeg high school, police investigating

Winnipeg police said a youth was arrested after a pellet-gun was fired at a local high school on Friday.

In email to Global News, police said officers responded to a weapons-related call around 12:30 p.m. at Technical-Vocational High School. A youth on the premises was taken into custody.

Police said “nobody required medical attention,” but noted they are continuing to investigate and will continue to communicate with the school administration.

A letter from the school addressed to the “Tec-Voc School Community” was sent out saying that “an incident” had occurred and police had been contacted.

It said, “students and staff remained safe at all times during this process.”