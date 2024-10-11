Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pellet-gun fired at Winnipeg high school, police investigating

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg police cruiser. Winnipeg police said a youth was arrested after a pellet-gun was fired at a local high school. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police said a youth was arrested after a pellet-gun was fired at a local high school on Friday.

In email to Global News, police said officers responded to a weapons-related call around 12:30 p.m. at Technical-Vocational High School. A youth on the premises was taken into custody.

Police said “nobody required medical attention,” but noted they are continuing to investigate and will continue to communicate with the school administration.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A letter from the school addressed to the “Tec-Voc School Community” was sent out saying that “an incident” had occurred and police had been contacted.

It said, “students and staff remained safe at all times during this process.”

Click to play video: '‘Shame on you’: High school football coach gets 20 years for sex assaults on students'
‘Shame on you’: High school football coach gets 20 years for sex assaults on students
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices