‘Look at these crazy people’: Video shows 2 visitors jumping fence at Niagara Falls

In a viral video circulating on social media, two people can be seen on the illegal side of a safety fence for Niagara Falls, taking photos and videos.

The unsafe display has gained the attention of thousands of people after a passerby recorded the video and posted it to social media earlier this month.

“Look at those crazy people,” a man recording the sightseers says.

The two visitors seemed to have ignored the “Do not climb” signs posted all across the fences, placed there by the Niagara Parks Commission to protect visitors.

“Oh my God,” the man continues to say on the Oct. 7th video. People around him can also be heard gasping.

One of the daredevils can be seen sitting on the edge towards the falls with her phone extended out, posing for the camera. A man standing behind her can also be seen taking photos and videos.

Paul Forcier, chief of Niagara Parks police, said he is aware of the incident and said an investigation is ongoing.

“Climbing the retaining wall presents great risks to the individual(s) but also to responding emergency services personnel,” Forcier said.

According to the Niagara Parks Act and the Trespass to Property Act, climbing on or over the retaining wall is not only dangerous, but it is also a criminal offence.

Niagara Parks police are in charge of patrolling the area surrounding the falls, including the 56-kilometre Niagara River. All parameters surrounding the falls have universal signage with warnings stating, “Members of the public are reminded to follow posted signage at all times.”

In previous years, incidents have occurred after people disregarded the public safety barriers at the falls and surrounding areas, resulting in injuries and even death.

The two people in the video have yet to be found, police say.