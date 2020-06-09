Search continues for man who fell into Niagara Gorge near Whirlpool: police

Seven different rescue agencies from Canada and the U.S. have been deployed to an area near the Niagara Gorge and the Niagara Whirlpool to search for a missing 19-year-old man, according to Niagara regional police (NRPS).
Investigators say emergency teams were deployed to the area just after 7:00 p.m on Monday night after a call about a male in distress near the Niagara Glen and Niagara River Parkway.
Upon arrival, NRPS learned from a group of men that one of four hikers stopped to take photos on a rock when he fell into the Niagara River.
“The area of the river the male fell into is very fast flowing with a strong current,” Niagara police said in a release on Tuesday morning.
The search was eventually escalated to also include Niagara police’s marine unit, Niagara parks police’s river team, coast guard teams from Canada and the U.S. as well as Eire County sheriffs and a Canadian forces search and rescue helicopter.
The man has still not been found and foul play is not suspected, according to NRPS.
The search is on-going with the aid of Niagara Helicopters which are conducting aerial-based searches of the river, say police.
The incident is the second time rescue crews have been called out to an area around the Niagara River. On Saturday, a 16-year-old and a firefighter had to be rescued after the teen slipped in the gorge.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has information connected to the incident can reach out Niagara police at 905-688-4111, extension 2200.
