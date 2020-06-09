Search continues for man who fell into Niagara Gorge near Whirlpool: police

Send this page to someone via email

Seven different rescue agencies from Canada and the U.S. have been deployed to an area near the Niagara Gorge and the Niagara Whirlpool to search for a missing 19-year-old man, according to Niagara regional police (NRPS).

Investigators say emergency teams were deployed to the area just after 7:00 p.m on Monday night after a call about a male in distress near the Niagara Glen and Niagara River Parkway.

Upon arrival, NRPS learned from a group of men that one of four hikers stopped to take photos on a rock when he fell into the Niagara River.

READ MORE: Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Niagara Falls

“The area of the river the male fell into is very fast flowing with a strong current,” Niagara police said in a release on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The search was eventually escalated to also include Niagara police’s marine unit, Niagara parks police’s river team, coast guard teams from Canada and the U.S. as well as Eire County sheriffs and a Canadian forces search and rescue helicopter.

The man has still not been found and foul play is not suspected, according to NRPS.

The search is on-going with the aid of Niagara Helicopters which are conducting aerial-based searches of the river, say police.

The incident is the second time rescue crews have been called out to an area around the Niagara River. On Saturday, a 16-year-old and a firefighter had to be rescued after the teen slipped in the gorge.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information connected to the incident can reach out Niagara police at 905-688-4111, extension 2200.

@NiagParksPolice advising excellent coordination and heroic efforts today with our HART @NiaFallsFire @NiagRegPolice in rescue of young male stranded on the rocks in the lower Niagara River Gorge. Great assists by @NRPSMarine @NiagaraEMS and couldn’t do without @NiagaraHeli pic.twitter.com/NYNN0dcBvL — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) June 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

2:13 Abandoned Niagara scow moves after over 100 years Abandoned Niagara scow moves after over 100 years