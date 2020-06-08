Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:44 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 2:58 pm
Police say a female motorcycle operator died in a single vehicle crash in Niagara Falls on the afternoon of June 7, 2020.
Police say a female motorcycle operator died in a single vehicle crash in Niagara Falls on the afternoon of June 7, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A motorcycle rider is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls on Sunday night, police say.

Investigators say a 52-year-old female motorcycle driver crashed in an area near Stanley Avenue and Livingston Street sometime after 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Driver dead after vehicle plunges into Welland canal in Thorold

She was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives say the woman was riding among a group of motorcycles when she lost control. No other motorcycles were involved in the collision.

Anyone with information or a witness to the collision can reach out to detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9472.

Man airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Oshawa
Man airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Oshawa
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara Fallscrash in niagara fallslivingston streetmotorcycle crash in niagara fallssingle vehicle crash in niagara fallsstanley avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers