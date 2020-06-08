Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Niagara Falls

A motorcycle rider is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls on Sunday night, police say.
Investigators say a 52-year-old female motorcycle driver crashed in an area near Stanley Avenue and Livingston Street sometime after 5 p.m.
She was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Detectives say the woman was riding among a group of motorcycles when she lost control. No other motorcycles were involved in the collision.
Anyone with information or a witness to the collision can reach out to detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9472.
