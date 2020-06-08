Menu

Traffic

Driver dead after vehicle plunges into Welland canal in Thorold

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:45 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 2:57 pm
Niagara regional police say they are investigating an incident where a car fell into the Welland Canal near the Allanburg Bridge at around 1 a.m.
Niagara regional police say they are investigating an incident where a car fell into the Welland Canal near the Allanburg Bridge at around 1 a.m. Don Mitchell / Global News

A driver is dead after the vehicle he was driving fell into the Welland Canal near the Allanburg Bridge early Monday.

Niagara police say found the vehicle at Service Road West and Regional Road 20 around 1 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a vehicle in the water.

Upon arrival, emergency crews were able to rescue a 28-year-old female trapped inside the vehicle. She was able to swim to shore before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

A man on the driver’s side of the car was located just after 8:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The identities of the two people involved in the incident have not been revealed as detectives notify next of kin.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision, can reach out to detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9472.

