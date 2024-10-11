Menu

Health

N.B. election: Liberals promise full coverage for one round of in vitro fertilization

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswickers experiencing infertility hope in vitro fertilization funding becomes election issue'
New Brunswickers experiencing infertility hope in vitro fertilization funding becomes election issue
Atlantic Canada has some of the lowest fertility rates in the country, according to newly-released data from Statistics Canada. Some New Brunswickers experiencing infertility are calling for more financial help for options like in vitro fertilization, hoping it becomes an election issue. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
New Brunswick’s Liberals are promising to cover the costs of one round of in vitro fertilization treatment for people trying to have a baby.

Leader Susan Holt told a news conference today that the province usually covers about $5,000, which she says is far below the total price for the treatment.

She says wealthy couples shouldn’t be the only ones who have access to the procedure, adding that if her party wins the provincial election it will ensure everyone has the opportunity to start a family.

The party says the election promise will cost about $2.64 million per year, with an estimated 240 people expected to be funded.

Meanwhile, Green Leader David Coon said today he will improve senior care if his party is elected on Oct. 21.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs did not have public events scheduled for the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

