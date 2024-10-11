N.B. election: Liberals promise full coverage for one round of in vitro fertilization

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Liberals are promising to cover the costs of one round of in vitro fertilization treatment for people trying to have a baby.

Leader Susan Holt told a news conference today that the province usually covers about $5,000, which she says is far below the total price for the treatment.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says wealthy couples shouldn’t be the only ones who have access to the procedure, adding that if her party wins the provincial election it will ensure everyone has the opportunity to start a family.

The party says the election promise will cost about $2.64 million per year, with an estimated 240 people expected to be funded.

Meanwhile, Green Leader David Coon said today he will improve senior care if his party is elected on Oct. 21.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs did not have public events scheduled for the day.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.