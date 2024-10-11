Menu

Crime

Winnipeggers arrested for torture, killing of cats, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police speak to media Oct. 11, 2024.
Winnipeg police speak to media Oct. 11, 2024. Daisy Woelk / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share



Two Winnipeggers are in custody after an investigation into the killing and torture of animals.

Police said they were contacted by the province’s Animal Welfare department in August about pictures and videos of animal abuse being posted to the dark web.

The investigation led to a raid on a Lord Roberts-area home and the arrest of a 40-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They’re each charged with killing or injuring animals, causing unnecessary suffering to animals, failing to provide adequate medical attention for an injured or ill animal, and inflicting acute suffering, serious injury or harm on an animal.

Police said they believe 10 cats were involved, including some that may have been acquired through social media. The cats in question, however, aren’t linked to recent reports of dead animals in the Point Douglas area. Police said that’s a separate investigation.

