Winnipeggers arrested for torture, killing of cats, police say

Two Winnipeggers are in custody after an investigation into the killing and torture of animals.
Police said they were contacted by the province’s Animal Welfare department in August about pictures and videos of animal abuse being posted to the dark web.
The investigation led to a raid on a Lord Roberts-area home and the arrest of a 40-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.
They’re each charged with killing or injuring animals, causing unnecessary suffering to animals, failing to provide adequate medical attention for an injured or ill animal, and inflicting acute suffering, serious injury or harm on an animal.
Police said they believe 10 cats were involved, including some that may have been acquired through social media. The cats in question, however, aren’t linked to recent reports of dead animals in the Point Douglas area. Police said that’s a separate investigation.
