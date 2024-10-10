Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta First Nations celebrate culture and tradition instead of Thanksgiving

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 8:16 pm
1 min read
Chef Shane Chartrand cuts vegetables View image in full screen
Traditionally, Thanksgiving is a time spent gathering with friends and family — but for Indigenous people across Canada, that history is more complicated. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traditionally Thanksgiving is centered around food, turkey, mashed potatoes and all the trimmings. But for Indigenous people across Canada, that history is more complicated.

Marshal Crowchild is a sous chef at the Grey Eagle Casino in Calgary. He found his passion for cooking at a young age, learning to cook for his siblings before watching cooking on TV. For him, creating food, especially Indigenous cuisine, is personal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“For me, it’s a sense of joy. I get a sense of belonging,” explained Crowchild.

The roots of Thanksgiving in Canada are controversial but despite this country’s relationship around colonialism, Crowchild can appreciate the season.

“I don’t celebrate Thanksgiving per se,” Crowchild said. “But I do enjoy the happiness it brings people, the closeness it brings people.”

Trending Now

According to some historians, the first Thanksgiving in Canada occurred in 1578, initially a celebration of the safe travels by explorers, then later as a way to give thanks for a bountiful harvest. But long before the explorers, Indigenous communities gave thanks to the Great Spirit for an abundance which they received during the fall months.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices