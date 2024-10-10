Menu

Headline link
Lifestyle

‘Dad would be very proud’: Saskatchewan farm to pass down to 3rd generation

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 6:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Generational Farming'
Generational Farming
WATCH: The Barker family farm will soon be passed down to the third generation. Scott Barker's 15-year-old son, Jacob Barker, is expressing interest in taking over the farm one day.
The Barker family farm, just 30 minutes south of North Battleford, Sask., will soon be passed down to the third generation.

Scott Barker’s father started the farm in the 1940s, and now Scott’s 15-year-old son, Jacob Barker, is expressing interest in taking over the farm one day.

“My dad would be very proud of his grandson who got to farm what he farmed, too,” said Scott.

Jacob says he plans to go to post-secondary school and learn more from his father before fully assuming the farm.

“I want to learn more of spraying, like spraying the crop for weeds,” said Jacob.

Both father and son are busy with harvest this season, with Jacob learning the ropes.

“It’s the first year he’s really had an active role at harvest,” said Scott.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s definitely more big farms coming in that maybe try to buy up land,” Scott said, saying there are more big industry farms popping up around Saskatchewan, but still lots of family farms around.

Jacob said carrying on the family legacy is important to him, “Just to carry on the generations.”

