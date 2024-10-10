Menu

National

Health

Manitoba government lowers age for self-referral breast cancer screening

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara speaks to media Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara speaks to media Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Global News
The Manitoba government has announced a plan to expand breast cancer screening for the second time in a month.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the minimum age for self-referrals will drop to 40 by December 2026.

The NDP government said last month the age would drop to 45 from the current 50 by the end of next year and promised to eventually cut it to 40 at some unspecified date.

Asagwara says the government has been working to boost capacity in the system to allow for more tests and is accusing the former Progressive Conservative government of not having the required staff and support in place.

The Progressive Conservatives, now in Opposition, have been calling on the government to reduce the age to 40.

They say all other provinces have recently lowered the age or have laid out timelines to do so.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

