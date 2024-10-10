Nanaimo beating caught on surveillance video leaves man in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a suspect following what appears to be an assault on Tuesday morning.

The victim was left with serious injuries and is receiving hospital care.

Surveillance video was shared with Global News and handed over to the RCMP.

“This is just a senseless assault that put somebody in the hospital with potentially life-altering injuries and will be treated accordingly,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien told Global News.

It shows a small gathering outside a gym and tattoo parlour on Nicol Street.

There is no audio on the video but suddenly a man reaches over and attacks another man, pushing him down.

The suspect then proceeds to punch the victim for three minutes, kicking him in the head and leaving him unconscious and with serious injuries.

“We believe there was some type of relationship,” O’Brien said. “What that is, we don’t know. But something precipitated that attack.”

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Nicol Street around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire department and B.C. Emergency Health Services were also called to the scene.

The suspect fled quickly on foot towards the downtown core, police said.

Nanaimo RMCP would like anyone with video or information to contact them at 250-754-2345.