Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

B.C. man gets $598 ticket for no insurance on his electric skateboard

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 9:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam man fined nearly $600 for riding motorized skateboard'
Coquitlam man fined nearly $600 for riding motorized skateboard
A Coquitlam man's nearly $600 ticket for riding his motorized skateboard in Vancouver is highlighting the sometimes confusing regulations regarding electric mobility devices. Travis Prasad reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Coquitlam, B.C., man who was handed a ticket for nearly $600 says he plans to dispute it.

Tony Savino was given a $598 ticket for having no insurance for his electric skateboard.

“Now I have two,” Savino told Global News.

“I used to have three. I just think it’s a great way to get around.”

Savino said he was in East Vancouver this week when a Vancouver police officer pulled him over.

“He said, ‘licence and insurance please’,” Savino said. “I almost thought it was a joke.”

Savino said his doctor had written a letter saying his board is a mobility and assistance device but the officer issued him a ticket for violating Section 24 (3) (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Story continues below advertisement

“A person must not drive or operate a motor vehicle or trailer on a highway unless… the motor vehicle and the trailer, if any, are insured under a valid and subsisting motor vehicle liability policy evidenced by an owner’s certificate,” the act states.

Click to play video: 'Video shows electric scooter rider in fast lane on Highway 1'
Video shows electric scooter rider in fast lane on Highway 1

However, Savino said the punishment is unfair because, in B.C., there’s currently no way of insuring motorized skateboards.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I wouldn’t mind paying insurance if they offered it, but they don’t, so…,” Savino said.

According to ICBC, B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act defines motorized skateboards as motor vehicles but they do not meet provincial equipment safety standards for on-road use.

Trending Now

“The technology’s growing faster than legislation,” Bradley Spence, co-founder and CEO of eevee’s, told Global News.

“Government is really slow. They could easily add electric unicycles and electric skateboards to the electric scooter pilot program, but they’ve chosen not to.”

Story continues below advertisement

For now, motorized skateboards are limited to private property and some trails and pathways.

“If the agenda is to go green and make transportation cheaper for people and more convenient I think they need to take another look at it,” Savino said.

He is now back to driving his car, but said gas will cost him an extra $500 a month.

Click to play video: 'Shared e-scooter system officially up and running in City of Vancouver'
Shared e-scooter system officially up and running in City of Vancouver
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices