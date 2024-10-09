Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party promises to extend diabetes coverage if re-elected

See more sharing options

The leader of the Saskatchewan Party says he would extend coverage for insulin pumps and diabetes supplies to seniors and young adults should he be re-elected premier on Oct. 28.

Scott Moe says his previous government followed through with a 2020 election promise to provide coverage at no cost for continuous and flash glucose monitors for children and youth under age 18.

He says coverage would be extended to young adults up to the age of 25 and seniors aged 65 and older if the Saskatchewan Party wins government.

Moe says glucose monitoring can help improve health and quality of life.

About 9,000 seniors and 700 young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 are expected to benefit from the proposed extension of coverage.

In 2023, Diabetes Canada estimated 27 per cent of Saskatchewan’s population lives with some form of diabetes.