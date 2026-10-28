24 Sussex restoration campaign secures $5.7M as public appeal launches

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The campaign to restore 24 Sussex Drive has secured $5.7 million, with public donations now being accepted.

The Rideau Hall Foundation said Wednesday that more than 4,000 contributions have been made toward its $50-million fundraising goal.

RHF was tasked in June with leading a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of restoring the derelict official residence of Canada’s prime ministers.

“As the official residence of Canada’s prime minister, 24 Sussex is part of the architecture of our democracy,” said Robert Prichard, chair of the RHF board of directors, in a news release.

“Renewing it is not simply about preserving history; it is about ensuring that our national institutions reflect the confidence and ambition of the country they represent.”

The fundraising campaign is one element of the federal plan announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney to restore 24 Sussex Drive through a national design-and-build competition.

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Built in 1846, the 35-room residence has been vacant since 2015, when former prime minister Justin Trudeau chose to live at Rideau Cottage because of the building’s condition.

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Inspections have found dead rodents and feces in the walls and attic, along with extensive water damage and electrical problems. Carney currently lives in Rideau Cottage, as Trudeau did.

Maintaining the vacant property is estimated to cost taxpayers approximately $150,000 annually. The National Capital Commission estimated in 2022 that restoring the residence would cost approximately $37 million. That estimate is now expected to be more than $100 million.

“There are very few opportunities for Canadians to contribute personally to a project of national significance that will still matter generations from now,” said Teresa Marques, president and CEO of RHF.

“The renewal of 24 Sussex is one of them. Whether through a leadership gift or a modest contribution, every donor is helping write the next chapter in the story of 24 Sussex.”

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RHF also announced the Council for 24 Sussex group Wednesday. The group is made up of philanthropic volunteers who will use their networks to encourage contributions across Canada.

RHF said the council will grow as the campaign engages more volunteer leaders across the nation.

The winning proposal of the design-and-build competition is expected to be announced by Canada Day.