Crime

Man, 18, dies after being struck by city bus in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood

By Brayden Jagger Haines & Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
Global News Morning headlines: October 9, 2024
Laura Casella has the 'Global News Morning' headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024
An 18-year-old man has died after he was struck by a city bus Tuesday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough in Montreal.

Montreal police say the fatal collision occurred at the intersection of St-Denis and de Rigaud Street during the afternoon rush hour.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by authorities.

The pedestrian and the bus both had a green light, according to witness accounts gathered by police. The crash occurred when the bus made a turn onto St-Denis Street.

Montreal’s public transit authority said its collision investigator was sent to the scene to “determine the causes and circumstances that led to the collision, using video footage from the bus cameras.”

“We will also cooperate fully with the SPVM (Montreal police) in their investigation and hope to obtain more information on the circumstances of the event,” the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said in a statement Wednesday.

“The STM would like to offer its sincere sympathies to the victim’s family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this ordeal.”

Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor Luc Rabouin noted the victim was close in age to his own son in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Rabouin wrote.

The man’s death was the 12th pedestrian fatality in 2024 in Montreal.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

