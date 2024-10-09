In service: 2 of 3 Montreal metro stations reopen after emergency closure

Montreal’s public transit authority says two metro stations closed for emergency work will reopen Wednesday morning.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says the Fabre and d’Iberville stops on the Blue line will be accessible as of 10 a.m. after they were shut down suddenly last week.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the development “excellent news” nearly one week after the closures.
The St-Michel station remains off limits until further notice due to the “significant deterioration” of a beam above a footbridge. For safety reasons, the station was shut last Thursday.
The STM said the problem was found only at the St-Michel station, but the other two stations needed to be closed as well because they don’t have the infrastructure to turn the trains around.
A special shuttle bus was set up for commuters to get to the Jean-Talon metro station, with metro staff on hand to help people get around.
— with files from The Canadian Press
