Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

In service: 2 of 3 Montreal metro stations reopen after emergency closure

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 10:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Emergency closure of 3 stations on Montreal metro’s Blue line'
Emergency closure of 3 stations on Montreal metro’s Blue line
RELATED - Three stations on the Montreal metro’s Blue line are off limits until further notice. A concrete beam inside the St-Michel station deteriorated to the point that it was unsafe for riders to be there, and two other stations were also closed as a result. Critics are blaming the government for cutting spending on infrastructure maintenance. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal’s public transit authority says two metro stations closed for emergency work will reopen Wednesday morning.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says the Fabre and d’Iberville stops on the Blue line will be accessible as of 10 a.m. after they were shut down suddenly last week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the development “excellent news” nearly one week after the closures.

The St-Michel station remains off limits until further notice due to the “significant deterioration” of a beam above a footbridge. For safety reasons, the station was shut last Thursday.

The STM said the problem was found only at the St-Michel station, but the other two stations needed to be closed as well because they don’t have the infrastructure to turn the trains around.

A special shuttle bus was set up for commuters to get to the Jean-Talon metro station, with metro staff on hand to help people get around.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices