Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency closure of 3 stops on Montreal metro’s Blue line could last ‘a few weeks’

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 10:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Friday, October 4, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Friday, October 4, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Friday, October 4, 2024, including the emergency closure of three stops.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The emergency closure of three metro stations on the Montreal metro’s Blue line could last “a few days, even a few weeks,” public transit officials warned Friday.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the city’s public transit authority, suspended service for the Fabre, Iberville and St-Michel stations late Thursday.

The STM says work that was already underway at the St-Michel station revealed “significant deterioration” of some main beams above a footbridge at the stop. For safety reasons, the STM shut the station.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Given the location of the track devices needed to turn trains around, Fabre and Iberville stations must also be closed,” the transit authority said in a notice on its website.

Marie-Claude Léonard, CEO of the STM, said civil engineering teams are investigating and she hopes they will know more about what caused the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to want to better understand what it’s going to take to make it safe and be able to repair it,” Léonard told reporters Friday.

Trending Now

“We’re going to try to do it as soon as possible. But you have to understand that it’s going to take a few days, maybe a few weeks, so we’re not going to reopen tomorrow morning.”

The STM has a shuttle bus to transfer public users from the impacted stations to the Jean-Talon metro station. Metro staff will be at the closed stations in the coming days to help direct commuters.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices