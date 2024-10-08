Winnipeg police arrest more than a dozen men in exploitation offender sweep

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they were able to make more than a dozen arrests as part of a proactive exploitation offender sweep.

In response to several reports of youth being propositioned in local neighbourhoods, the Winnipeg police Counter Exploitation Unit made 13 arrests in several of the city’s north and west end areas from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.

The men range in age from 23 to 62 years old and were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Eleven vehicles were also seized under the Highway Traffic Act. Several people working in the sex trade were offered community resources.

Cathy Peters is an anti-human trafficking educator and tells 680 CJOB’s The News how dangerous this industry is.

“The thing is anybody that gets into the sex industry, the intention is they don’t get out,” Peters said “We see only one to five per cent get out. The rest are drug addicted, mentally ill, commit suicide, or get murdered.

“It’s a deadly, deadly industry and we don’t want any women or girls in it.”

Anyone who has exploitation concerns in the community can contact the unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.