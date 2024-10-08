Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest more than a dozen men in exploitation offender sweep

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 9:53 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, in Winnipeg. A man is dead after police in Winnipeg Tasered and shot him while responding to reports of someone armed with edged weapons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, in Winnipeg. A man is dead after police in Winnipeg Tasered and shot him while responding to reports of someone armed with edged weapons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Winnipeg police say they were able to make more than a dozen arrests as part of a proactive exploitation offender sweep.

In response to several reports of youth being propositioned in local neighbourhoods, the Winnipeg police Counter Exploitation Unit made 13 arrests in several of the city’s north and west end areas from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.

The men range in age from 23 to 62 years old and were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Eleven vehicles were also seized under the Highway Traffic Act. Several people working in the sex trade were offered community resources.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cathy Peters is an anti-human trafficking educator and tells 680 CJOB’s The News how dangerous this industry is.

“The thing is anybody that gets into the sex industry, the intention is they don’t get out,” Peters said  “We see only one to five per cent get out. The rest are drug addicted, mentally ill, commit suicide, or get murdered.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a deadly, deadly industry and we don’t want any women or girls in it.”

Anyone who has exploitation concerns in the community can contact the unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.

Police charge Winnipeg man, 40, after investigation into online luring of underage girl
