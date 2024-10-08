Saskatchewan NDP leader commits $1B in health funding if elected premier

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck is promising to invest $1.1 billion to help fix a health system struggling with staff shortages and long waits for care.

Beck made the pledge as her party campaigns to win government in the Oct. 28 election.

She says the money would aim to reduce wait times for treatment by focusing on hiring, training, recruiting and retaining front-line health workers.

She says the situation is critical, pointing to a briefing note last month to the government from the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union.

The note highlights concerns that staffing shortages in cancer care are creating dangerous domino effects of staff burnout along with delayed and cancelled tests, putting patients at risk.

Beck says it’s up to everybody in Saskatchewan to come together and put an end to the health-care crisis.

“This election, you have a choice,” Beck said in a statement Tuesday.

“We can ensure that our loved ones are getting the care they deserve. We can invest in hiring more health-care workers and rebuild our health-care system.”