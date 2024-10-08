Nova Scotia to reduce assessment time for licensing internationally trained doctors

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is launching a new medical program that will certify internationally trained doctors more quickly to work in the province’s health system.

Premier Tim Houston says starting early next year, a new Halifax-based clinic will assess international medical graduates, while providing primary care to about 2,500 patients.

Houston says the program will significantly cut the assessment time for prospective candidates to about 12 weeks from the current 18 months.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Graduates of the program will receive a licence to practise in Nova Scotia and will be required to sign a three-year service agreement to work in the province.

Houston says the assessment program will issue about 45 licences a year, compared to the 39 that were issued over the last five years to internationally trained doctors.

To qualify to work in the assessment clinic, candidates must have a recognized medical degree, two years of postgraduate training, a proficiency in English, and must have trained or practised in medicine within the last three to five years.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.