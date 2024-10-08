Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia to reduce assessment time for licensing internationally trained doctors

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia medical resident says immigration process causing red tape for future doctors'
Nova Scotia medical resident says immigration process causing red tape for future doctors
A medical resident who came to Nova Scotia as an international student says the province is losing out on good doctors due to immigration challenges. For the past several years, a handful of international students have attended medical school at Dalhousie University, but due to immigration requirements some have left the province to complete their residency. Alicia Draus reports. – Jan 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia is launching a new medical program that will certify internationally trained doctors more quickly to work in the province’s health system.

Premier Tim Houston says starting early next year, a new Halifax-based clinic will assess international medical graduates, while providing primary care to about 2,500 patients.

Houston says the program will significantly cut the assessment time for prospective candidates to about 12 weeks from the current 18 months.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Graduates of the program will receive a licence to practise in Nova Scotia and will be required to sign a three-year service agreement to work in the province.

Houston says the assessment program will issue about 45 licences a year, compared to the 39 that were issued over the last five years to internationally trained doctors.

Trending Now

To qualify to work in the assessment clinic, candidates must have a recognized medical degree, two years of postgraduate training, a proficiency in English, and must have trained or practised in medicine within the last three to five years.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices