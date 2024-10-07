Good Samaritan sought after 19-year-old dies in fiery crash in northwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is looking to speak with a Good Samaritan who stopped to help at the scene of a fiery crash that claimed the life of a young man in northwest Edmonton, as well as any other witnesses.

The crash happened on 149th Street, just south of Yellowhead Trail, at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Police said a white 1997 Dodge Dakota was travelling north on 149th Street approaching the Yellowhead, where due to freeway conversion flow changes, northbound traffic can only turn to go east.

Police said while attempting that eastbound turn the driver lost control, crossing the grassy median and hitting a cement barricade. The truck then caught on fire.

An unknown person helped the driver out of the pickup before it was engulfed in flames.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was already there extinguishing the burning vehicle and EMS was treating the driver — a 19-year-old man — who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then learned there may have been a second person in the truck who did not make it out when the fire started. Investigators began searching for a second 19-year-old and the next day, his remains were found and identified in the severely burned vehicle.

The major collision unit is investigating the crash and police said speed and impairment are believed to be factors.

Police are looking to identify the Good Samaritan who helped the driver out of the vehicle, as well as any other witnesses.

Anyone with dash camera footage is also requested to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.