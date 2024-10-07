Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Good Samaritan sought after 19-year-old dies in fiery crash in northwest Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 6:59 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service is looking to speak with a Good Samaritan who stopped to help at the scene of a fiery crash that claimed the life of a young man in northwest Edmonton, as well as any other witnesses.

The crash happened on 149th Street, just south of Yellowhead Trail, at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Police said a white 1997 Dodge Dakota was travelling north on 149th Street approaching the Yellowhead, where due to freeway conversion flow changes, northbound traffic can only turn to go east.

Police said while attempting that eastbound turn the driver lost control, crossing the grassy median and hitting a cement barricade. The truck then caught on fire.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An unknown person helped the driver out of the pickup before it was engulfed in flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was already there extinguishing the burning vehicle and EMS was treating the driver — a 19-year-old man — who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then learned there may have been a second person in the truck who did not make it out when the fire started. Investigators began searching for a second 19-year-old and the next day, his remains were found and identified in the severely burned vehicle.

Trending Now

The major collision unit is investigating the crash and police said speed and impairment are believed to be factors.

Police are looking to identify the Good Samaritan who helped the driver out of the vehicle, as well as any other witnesses.

Anyone with dash camera footage is also requested to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices