Man arrested after setting vehicle on fire outside Vancouver City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after parking his vehicle outside City Hall and setting it on fire.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue crews were called to 12th and Cambie streets on Sunday evening and arrived to find a van engulfed in flames.

They extinguished the fire, but according to Vancouver police, there were still about 100 litres of unburned gasoline in canisters inside the vehicle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A hazardous materials team was also called in to deal with the fuel.

“Crews mitigated the situation and upon further investigation found the van was full of fuel,” Vancouver Fire Acting Asst. Fire Chief Walter Pereria told Global News.

“It ended up becoming a hazardous material situation because of the amount of fuel that was used in this incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police said no one was injured in the incident but said the suspect’s motivations are unknown at this time.

However, they believe he acted alone.

He remains in custody at this time.