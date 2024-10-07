Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Man arrested after setting vehicle on fire outside Vancouver City Hall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 11:19 am
Man sets car on fire outside Vancouver City Hall
WATCH: Vancouver fire and rescue crews were called to City Hall on Sunday evening after a man appeared to have set a vehicle on fire outside. Police said the man was arrested but a motive remains unknown.
Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after parking his vehicle outside City Hall and setting it on fire.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue crews were called to 12th and Cambie streets on Sunday evening and arrived to find a van engulfed in flames.

They extinguished the fire, but according to Vancouver police, there were still about 100 litres of unburned gasoline in canisters inside the vehicle.

A hazardous materials team was also called in to deal with the fuel.

“Crews mitigated the situation and upon further investigation found the van was full of fuel,” Vancouver Fire Acting Asst. Fire Chief Walter Pereria told Global News.

“It ended up becoming a hazardous material situation because of the amount of fuel that was used in this incident.”

Vancouver police said no one was injured in the incident but said the suspect’s motivations are unknown at this time.

However, they believe he acted alone.

He remains in custody at this time.

 

