Sweet potato bake

This is the perfect side dish for your Thanksgiving dinner. It is easy to put together, has a unique presentation and above all tastes amazing.

Pairs well with turkey, lamb or pork and can stand proud as a vegan or vegetarian dish.

Ingredients:

800 grams sweet potatoes

1/2 cup olive oil

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 Tablespoon côte d’azur 2.0 chili paste, or your favourite

2 Tablespoons real Maple Syrup

1 Tablespoon white miso paste

1 Tablespoon kosher salt

1/3 toasted chopped pecans, pistachios, walnuts or hazelnuts

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 400F

Using a thin slice mandoline, slice the sweet potatoes into discs and transfer to a shallow dish.

Mix together the olive oil, vinegar, 2.0, maple syrup, salt and miso paste.

Pour the mixture over the potato slices and using your hands, mix well so the slices are all coated with the oil mixture.

Stand the slices upright in a small baking dish, keeping it tight without gaps. Pour any excess oil mixture over the top and bake for 1 hour.

To serve, sprinkle with the chopped nuts and if using the Parmesan, sprinkle it over and broil for about 1 minute until golden. Serve hot.

Serves 6