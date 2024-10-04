Man arrested for impersonating police officer in RM of St. Andrews

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and pulling over multiple people.
On Monday, RCMP say, a woman was stopped on Highway 9 in Petersfield by a man identifying himself as an off-duty officer.
He was driving a pickup truck with emergency lights when he pulled the woman over and accused her of speeding, but left the scene when he was asked to provide identifying information.
The next day, police say the suspect again pulled over a woman and accused her of speeding.
Officers were able to track the man down and arrest him on Thursday. A number of items were also seized from his residence including lighting equipment for a vehicle, pepper spray, portable radios, and firearms.
