Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Erie Otters knock off London Knights 5-3 in final game at Budweiser Gardens

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted October 5, 2024 11:54 am
3 min read
Sam O'Reilly scores for the London Knights in his return to the London lineup from his time with the Edmonton Oilers. View image in full screen
London, Ont. - Sam O'Reilly scores for the London Knights in his return to the London lineup from his time with the Edmonton Oilers at Budweiser Gardens on Oct. 4, 2024. Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When the London Knights take to their home ice on Oct. 11 they will be skating at Canada Life Place.

They’ll be in the same building, but London city council voted Sept. 28 to approve naming rights to the sports and entertainment complex be granted to the insurance giant.

As for their last game under the Budweiser banner on Friday, the Knights could have had a better outcome. The Erie Otters jumped out in front in the second half of the game and stayed ahead to finish the night with a 5-3 victory.

The Knights and Otters traded pairs of goals through the first half of the game. Carey Terrance and Alexis Daviault each banged in rebounds to lift Erie to a 2-0 lead followed by goals from  Sam O’Reilly and Noah Aboflan to bring London back.

William Nicholl got a puck to the Otters crease and O’Reilly put it in at 15:10 of the opening frame. At the second period’s 6:10 mark, Blake Arrowsmith fed a puck to Aboflan in front of the Erie net. The winger from Elliott Lake, Ont., scored his first Ontario Hockey League goal and the game was tied 2-2.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the period ended, Daviault picked up his second goal of the game on an Otters power play and Erie carried a 3-2 lead into the third.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

London tied the game a second time just under five minutes into the final 20 minutes as Jesse Nurmi and Henry Brzustewicz set up Evan Van Gorp for his third goal of the season.

The tie was short-lived, however. Less than three minute later, Pano Fimis sent a puck to the Knight net that hit Dylan Edwards and went in for the eventual game winner.

Edwards added his second of the night into an empty net with 1:23 to go in the game to finish the scoring.

Erie outshot  London 42-39.

Alexei Medvedev made 37 saves for the Knights and Noah Erliden stopped 37 pucks for Otters.

London was 1-for-6 on the power play.

Erie were 2-for-5.

Trending Now

Barkey and Bonk come back

The Philadelphia Flyers assigned defenceman Oliver Bonk and forward Denver Barkey to the London Knights on Friday afternoon, just before London met the Otters at Budweiser Gardens.

Bonk played in four pre-season games for Philadelphia and recorded two assists. He was named to the OHL 1st All-Star team in 2023-24.

Story continues below advertisement

Barkey was held out of Knights training camp and then out of Philadelphia’s training camp and pre-season due to illness. He was cleared to practice just before being returned to London. Barkey had 102 points in 64 games for the Knights a season ago.

Up next

The London Knights and the Brampton Steelheads found themselves at the top of the OHL Power Rankings this week. The Steelheads sat number one with the Knights one spot behind.

The two teams will find themselves head-to-head on Saturday in Brampton, Ont.

The Steelheads are 3-0 on the young 2024-25 season and have outscored their opponents by a combined 16-3.

They boast a lot of grit and skill and one of the most talented lines in the league, featuring Carson Rehkopf, Porter Martone and Angus MacDonnell.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada and iHeart Radio apps.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices